MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Statements made by the US Department of State that Crimea is part of Ukraine following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the peninsula are reminiscent of a "Sleep and Dreams" lecture, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at Thursday’s briefing.

"As for the statements by the Department of State that Crimea is [part of] Ukraine, it reminds me of a ‘Sleep and Dreams’ lecture," she noted.