Russian embassy requests information on Glushkov’s death from British authorities

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 14, 20:51 UTC+3 LONDON

A close associate of late Russian tycoon Boris Berezovsky was found dead in his London home on March 12

LONDON, March 14. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in London has requested the British authorities to provide information about the March 12 death of Nikolai Glushkov, a close associate of late Russian tycoon Boris Berezovsky, an embassy source told TASS.

"Today, the embassy officially requested the information the British authorities have concerning the Russian citizen [Nikolai Glushkov]," the source said, adding that "the investigation is completely non-transparent, the UK is showing unwillingness to cooperate, which cannot but cause regret."

Nikolai Glushkov

British counter-terrorism unit investigates death of late tycoon Berezovsky’s associate

Glushkov was found dead in his London home on March 12.

In the 1990s, Glushkov served as deputy managing director at Russia’s flag carrier Aeroflot and worked for Berezovsky’s LogoVAZ car company.

In 2000, he was arrested in connection with the embezzlement of Aeroflot’s funds, and later charged with fraud and money laundering. In 2004, he was sentenced to three years and three months behind bars but was released in the courtroom having served the term in custody.

In recent years, Glushkov lived in the United Kingdom as he had been granted political asylum there in 2010. In March 2017, Moscow’s Savelovsky District Court handed him a second eight-year sentence in absentia for the embezzlement of Aeroflot’s funds.

