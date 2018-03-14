Russian embassy requests information on Glushkov’s death from British authorities

LONDON, March 14. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in London has requested the British authorities to provide information about the March 12 death of Nikolai Glushkov, a close associate of late Russian tycoon Boris Berezovsky, an embassy source told TASS.

"Today, the embassy officially requested the information the British authorities have concerning the Russian citizen [Nikolai Glushkov]," the source said, adding that "the investigation is completely non-transparent, the UK is showing unwillingness to cooperate, which cannot but cause regret."

Glushkov was found dead in his London home on March 12.

In the 1990s, Glushkov served as deputy managing director at Russia’s flag carrier Aeroflot and worked for Berezovsky’s LogoVAZ car company.

In 2000, he was arrested in connection with the embezzlement of Aeroflot’s funds, and later charged with fraud and money laundering. In 2004, he was sentenced to three years and three months behind bars but was released in the courtroom having served the term in custody.

In recent years, Glushkov lived in the United Kingdom as he had been granted political asylum there in 2010. In March 2017, Moscow’s Savelovsky District Court handed him a second eight-year sentence in absentia for the embezzlement of Aeroflot’s funds.