MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accepted no invitation from his British counterpart Boris Johnson to visit London, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"One little clarification before the official response to the British premier," the diplomat wrote on her Facebook page.

"[UK Prime Minister Theresa] May ‘revoked’ the invitation to Lavrov to visit Great Britain. But only he did not accept it," the diplomat wrote.