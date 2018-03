CRIMEAN BRIDGE, March 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not rule out that the Crimean Bridge can be opened for motor traffic earlier than planned in December.

"An interesting facility, a strong one, and it is likely to be completed ahead of schedule," the head of state said in a conversation with bridge builders. "It will even be ready in May," the builders said.

"Certainly, I would like that people can use it already in summer season," Putin said.