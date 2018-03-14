Deputy PM believes US ‘opening Pandora’s box’ by declaring plans to set up space forces

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. The deployment of weapons in space may have irreversible consequences, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin warned on his Facebook page, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s statement about the possible establishment of space forces as a full-fledged type of armed forces.

"If this statement means the deployment of weapons in space, then the US is opening a Pandora’s box," Rogozin wrote.

The deputy prime minister reiterated that the Outer Space Treaty signed by the Soviet Union, the United States and the United Kingdom prohibits the engagement of any types of weapons of mass destruction in outer space.