Putin congratulates Merkel on reelection as German chancellor

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Angela Merkel on her reelection as the Chancellor of Germany in a telegram, the Kremlin press service reported.

"In his telegram, the Russian head of state stressed the importance of developing bilateral Russian - German cooperation in various spheres, as well as constructive cooperation of the countries on the world stage," the statement says.

Putin also wished Merkel and all members of the new German federal government good health, prosperity and success.

The majority of Germany’s Bundestag members voted for Merkel’s reelection as the Chancellor of Germany earlier on Wednesday: 364 out of 709 MPs supported her, with a total of 688 votes recognized as valid.