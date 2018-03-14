Kremlin: Russia-US relations unlikely to deteriorate further after Tillerson’s departure

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not expect the Russia-US relations to deteriorate further after former CIA Director Mike Pompeo takes over the office of the US Secretary of State from Rex Tillerson, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"It is hardly possible to fall below the floor," Peskov said.

‘In this regard, further deterioration [of the bilateral relations] can hardly be feared," Peskov said.

"In any case, a hope remains, of course, for constructivism and a sober approach. This hope always remains," the Kremlin spokesman said.

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had been dismissed and Michael Pompeo, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, would replace him.

Later, Tillerson announced that he would step down on March 31, but would transfer most of his duties to his deputy John Sullivan.