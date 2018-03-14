Russian, Turkish presidents to meet in Ankara on April 3 — top diplomat

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. A meeting of the Russian-Turkish High Level Cooperation Council (HLCC) involving the Russian and Turkish presidents will be held in Ankara on April 3, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at Wednesday’s talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"This is preparatory meeting in the run-up to a new session of the High Level Cooperation Council in Ankara on April 3," he said. "Along with the development of bilateral relations, there is mutual interest to extend cooperation in addressing regional issues." Cavusoglu said on March 13 that the two presidents would take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant and then would go to Ankara.