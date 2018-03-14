Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Turkish presidents to meet in Ankara on April 3 — top diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 14, 11:54 UTC+3

A meeting of the Russian-Turkish High Level Cooperation Council involving the Russian and Turkish presidents will be held in Ankara on April 3

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russia not yet ready to lift all agriculture restrictions from Turkey, deputy PM says

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. A meeting of the Russian-Turkish High Level Cooperation Council (HLCC) involving the Russian and Turkish presidents will be held in Ankara on April 3, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at Wednesday’s talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"This is preparatory meeting in the run-up to a new session of the High Level Cooperation Council in Ankara on April 3," he said. "Along with the development of bilateral relations, there is mutual interest to extend cooperation in addressing regional issues." Cavusoglu said on March 13 that the two presidents would take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant and then would go to Ankara.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
NATO won’t invoke Article 5 on collective defense over UK claims against Russia — source
2
No one can deliver any 24-hour ultimatums to Russia — Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
3
Moscow not connected to ex-spy’s poisoning, says Kremlin
4
Russian embassy demands explanation from UK Foreign Office about cyber attack threats
5
Press review: UK vows retaliation over spy case and how Tillerson’s exit affects US policy
6
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
7
Kremlin: Russia-US relations unlikely to deteriorate further after Tillerson’s departure
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама