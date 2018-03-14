Russia is not afraid of Britain's ultimatums over ex-spy’s poisoning case — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. Russia is not afraid of the ultimatums that the United Kingdom opted for in its investigation into the poisoning of former colonel of Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate Sergey Skripal and his daughter, said Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov in an interview with TV channel Euronews.

"Unfortunately, London opted for a language of ultimatums. I can say that the language of ultimatums won’t be of any help in dealing with Russia, as Russia is not afraid of anything. I think that both London and other western capitals could see it for themselves. I am disappointed with the debates that are being held in the British parliament and the official statements that are made instead of looking into the whole situation and involving Russia in the investigation," he said.

The UK "is in fact violating the Chemical Weapons Convention, pursuant to which it was obliged to deliver corresponding objective evidence, including samples of that agent, to the party that had fallen under suspicion."

On March 4, ex-intelligence officer Sergey Skripal, aged 66, and his daughter Yulia, aged 33, came into contact with a nerve agent and were found unconscious on a bench in The Maltings shopping center in Salisbury; they are staying in hospital in a critical condition. UK Prime Minister Theresa May believes Russia to be behind this incident and the poisoning itself to have been caused by a Novichok-type military-grade nerve agent designed in the Soviet Union. May warned that in case London is dissatisfied with the explanation provided by Moscow, new sanctions against Russia will be discussed at Wednesday’s National Security Council meeting.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia has no relation to Skripal and his daughter’s poisoning. He noted that Russia had not received any inquiry from the United Kingdom about the agent allegedly used in the Salisbury incident. Lavrov pointed out that, under the provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention, the UK had to immediately address the country suspected of using an agent and provide it access to the agent in question. According to the convention, a response to such an inquiry should be provided within 10 days, the minister specified.