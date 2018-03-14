Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

DPR sees Kiev’s new prisoner swap initiatives as not acceptable, says ombudsperson

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 14, 3:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Darya Morozova emphasized that the DPR holds "only military and spies whose guilt was proven"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. The authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) don’t accept Kiev’s initiative for a new prisoner swap that envisages only a restricted formula of "6 to 16," DPR Ombudsperson Darya Morozova told the Izvestia daily on Wednesday.

"A war in Donbass has continued for almost four years, but Kiev refuses to comply with its commitments. Nevertheless, it is necessary now to reach an agreement on the exchange of those people who have been coordinated by the sides. However, we are categorically against the Ukrainian proposal of February, 2018," Darya Morozova said.

"Kiev suggests exchanging only six Ukrainians for 16 residents of Donbass, while we seek to return at least 81 people," the ombudsperson said ahead of a new meeting of the Contact Group for the settlement in Ukraine.

She believes that the "all-for-all" prisoner swap envisaged in the Minsk accords is unlikely to take place before the end of the conflict in Donbass. First Ukraine must pass a law on amnesty in line with its commitments, while the Ukrainian troops must stop persecuting civilians for political reasons, she said.

Morozova said that at the moment the DPR demands from Ukraine to put on the swap list 297 residents of Donbass held prisoner in Ukraine, while Kiev confirms the existence of only 81 captives. "The Ukrainian authorities refuse to recognize the detention of another 216 people," she pointed out. "Meanwhile, the Ukrainian side searches for about 115 people on the territory of Donbass. The DPR has confirmed the whereabouts of 14 of them," she added.

She emphasized that the DPR holds "only military and spies whose guilt was proven". "We don’t imprison people who stand with the Ukrainian side and say this," she explained. Within this context she listed the arrest by Ukrainian military of a 69-year-old man who left Donbass for shopping purposes. "Then these people are found on the list of prisoners for an exchange," she stated.

On December 27, the parties to the Donbass conflict conducted a prisoner exchange on the line of contact near the city of Gorlovka. Kiev handed 233 prisoners over to the self-proclaimed Donbass republics and received 73 prisoners in return. Yuri Grymchak, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister for areas out of Kiev’s control and internally displaced people, said that the next prisoner exchange may be held in the coming two months.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov warns of ‘grave consequences’ of US new strike against Syria
2
No one can deliver any 24-hour ultimatums to Russia — Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
3
FIFA apologizes for difficulties with tickets’ purchase for 2018 World Cup in Russia
4
Russian figure skaters win gold in all disciplines at ISU World Junior Championships 2018
5
Russian embassy requests explanations from UK Foreign Office about cyber attack threats
6
Trump replaces Secretary of State Tillerson with CIA chief
7
Russia’s new military buggy, Chaborz-6, rolled out in Chechnya’s Grozny
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама