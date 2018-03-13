More than 17,000 officers to provide security in Moscow during presidential election

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. More than 17,000 police officers and members of the Federal National Guard Troops Service, private security agencies and voluntary people’s guards will provide security in Moscow during the Russian presidential election on March 18, Moscow’s police authorities told TASS.

"More than 17,000 police officers, Federal National Guard Troops Service members, employees of private security companies, representatives of the Voluntary People’s Guards and social groups will be working in the polling places to provide the enforcement of law and public security," the ministry said.

The Moscow police press service noted that the Moscow police are implementing measures in cooperation with the executive authorities and other law enforcement bodies to provide the enforcement of law and public security during the preparations for the election and during the election itself.

"Police officers will examine the polling stations and neighboring territories with the use of technical means and sniffer dogs during the preparations and holding of the Russian presidential election," the press service noted.