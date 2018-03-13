Russian, Indonesian Foreign Minister to discuss practical steps on bilateral agreements

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi meet in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss political and economic cooperation between the two countries with an accent on the practical steps taken under the agreements signed by the two countries’ presidents.

"On March 13, the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Indonesia will hold talks on an agenda that embraces a broad spectrum of issues, including a buildup of political dialogue, the promotion of commerce and humanitarian relations, and a precisely focused discussion of international and regional problems," said the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

Lavrov and Marsudi are expected to give special focus to a review of what has been done in line with the bilateral agreements that Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joko Widodo reached in May 2016 at the talks in Sochi.

The two Presidents met then on the sidelines of a Russian-ASEAN summit conference. The most important agreement they signed concerned cooperation in defense-related technologies.

They agreed to consolidate contacts between the Russian and Indonesian Defense Ministries, to step up joint antiterrorist efforts, inclusive of exchanges of intelligence data. Other issues they discussed were the easing up of travel visa issuance formalities, the prospects of a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and Indonesia, and promotion of economic ties.

By way of implementing these accords, the two countries have launched an exchange of data on the militants returning from Syria and have signed a commercial agreement on purchasing of Sukhoi-35 fighter jets by Indonesia.

Substantial progress was seen in bilateral trade in 2017, with the Russian Federal Customs Service reporting a 25.2% increase versus 2016.