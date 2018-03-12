Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin offers condolences to Bangladesh over Kathmandu plane crash

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 12, 18:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to media reports, the crash death toll may exceed 50

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered condolences to Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over the US-Bangla Airlines plane crash at Kathmandu airport. The text of Putin’s message of condolences has been published on the Kremlin website.

"Please allow me to offer my deepest condolences over the loss of human lives in a Bangladeshi plane crash at Kathmandu airport," the message reads. "I request you to convey my sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims and wishes of a speedy recovery to those injured," Putin added.

A Bombardier Q400 plane, en route from the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka to Nepal’s Kathmandu, crashed during landing. According to media reports, the crash death toll may exceed 50.

