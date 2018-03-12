Lavrov to meet with South Korea’s national security advisor

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to meet with South Korea’s National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong within days, a Russian foreign ministry official told TASS on Monday.

"It is planned to organize Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with Chung Eui-yong, director of the National Security Office for the South Korean President, within days," the official said.

Chung Eui-yong will arrive on a two-day visit to Russia on Tuesday. He is expected to inform the Russian side about his last week’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang.