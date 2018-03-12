Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin spokesman says Putin’s criticism part of ‘normal working process’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 12, 15:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Dmitry Peskov, any spokesperson is criticized by his senior at one point or another

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes President Vladimir Putin’s criticism of him to be part of "a normal working process," as he himself told reporters while commenting on a remark concerning his work that Putin had made in an interview with NBC.

"While working with the president, one is always exposed to criticism," the Kremlin spokesman stressed. "We have said many times that the president is a very exacting boss," he said, adding that "this is a normal working process."

Read also

Kremlin spokesman apologizes for electioneering statement in Putin’s favor

"Sometimes criticism is tough and sometimes it is not," Peskov added. According to him, any spokesperson is criticized by his senior at one point or another. If that does not happen, it means that "the spokesperson in question does not do anything at all," Peskov said.

When asked if he always voiced the Kremlin’s views in his public statements, the Russian presidential spokesman said that he never expressed his personal opinion in such cases.

In an interview with NBC, Putin said that "look, my spokesman Peskov is sitting over there - he sometimes rambles on and on so when I see him on TV I just wonder ‘what is he saying, who authorized him to say that?"

