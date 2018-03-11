Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Civilian protests growing wider in Eastern Ghouta - Russian reconciliation center

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 11, 23:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

During the day, seven mines were fired at Damascus, no damages and casualties were reported, noted chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties Yuri Yevtushenko

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Civilian protests are growing wider in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta, chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties Yuri Yevtushenko said on Sunday.

"Protest activities of Eastern Ghouta population is growing wider. Thus, local residents staged a rally in the settlement of Kafer Batna. People demanded militants staying in the settlement immediately leave it," he said.

"During the day, seven mines were fired at Damascus and its suburbs by militants from Eastern Ghouta. No damages and casualties were reported," Yevtushenko noted, adding that illegal armed groups conduct mortar shelling at positions of the Syrian government army and the city’s residential quarters.

A humanitarian pause was observed from nine in the morning till 14:00 local time. "The humanitarian corridor with a checkpoint near the settlement of al-Wafidin is still open for Eastern Ghouta both civilians and militants and their families," Yevtushenko said, adding that fifty-five civilians, including 26 children, from the village of Misraba had used this humanitarian corridor to leave the enclave.

