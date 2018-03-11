Early voting at Russia’s presidential election organized in four US states

NEW YORK, March 11. /TASS/. Early voting at Russia’s presidential election started on Sunday in the US cities of Boston, Massachusetts, Albany, New York and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the Russian consulate general in New York said.

"The Russian consulate general in New York organizes early voting in the cities of Boston, Albany and Philadelphia on March 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 16:00 (17:00-23:00 Moscow time)," the consulate wrote on its Twitter account.

Apart from that, the Russian consulate general in Seattle, Washington, organizes early voting in San Francisco, San Jose and Los Angeles, California.

On March 18, polling stations will be organized at Russia’s overseas establishments, including the embassy in Washington, the consulates general in New York, Seattle and Houston, Texas.

Presidential elections in Russia will be held on March 18. Eight contenders are vying for the presidential office. They are incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will participate as an independent candidate, LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, businessman Pavel Grudinin nominated by the CPRF, Yabloko party co-founder Grigory Yavlinsky, leader of the Party of Growth and business ombudsman Boris Titov, head of the Russian People’s Union party and former Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Sergey Baburin, TV host Ksenia Sobchak (nominated by Civil Initiative) and leader of the Communists of Russia Maxim Suraikin.