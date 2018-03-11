Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Early voting at Russia’s presidential election organized in four US states

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 11, 20:55 UTC+3 NEW YORK

Early voting at Russia’s presidential election started in Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and California

Share
1 pages in this article

NEW YORK, March 11. /TASS/. Early voting at Russia’s presidential election started on Sunday in the US cities of Boston, Massachusetts, Albany, New York and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the Russian consulate general in New York said.

"The Russian consulate general in New York organizes early voting in the cities of Boston, Albany and Philadelphia on March 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 16:00 (17:00-23:00 Moscow time)," the consulate wrote on its Twitter account.

Apart from that, the Russian consulate general in Seattle, Washington, organizes early voting in San Francisco, San Jose and Los Angeles, California.

On March 18, polling stations will be organized at Russia’s overseas establishments, including the embassy in Washington, the consulates general in New York, Seattle and Houston, Texas.

Presidential elections in Russia will be held on March 18. Eight contenders are vying for the presidential office. They are incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will participate as an independent candidate, LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, businessman Pavel Grudinin nominated by the CPRF, Yabloko party co-founder Grigory Yavlinsky, leader of the Party of Growth and business ombudsman Boris Titov, head of the Russian People’s Union party and former Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Sergey Baburin, TV host Ksenia Sobchak (nominated by Civil Initiative) and leader of the Communists of Russia Maxim Suraikin.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Returning Crimea to Ukraine is impossible under any circumstances - Putin
2
Russian Aerospace Forces made training launch of Kinzhal hypersonic missile - MoD
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry signs production contract for Avangard systems - deputy minister
4
Russian figure skaters win gold in all disciplines at ISU World Junior Championships 2018
5
Russia tested 210 weapons in Syria - Defense Minister
6
Russian military demand Failaq al-Rahman leaders separate from Jabhat al-Nusra in Syria
7
Russia’s Avangard strategic systems enter series production - source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама