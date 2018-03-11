Russia tested 210 weapons in Syria - Defense Minister

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russia has tested 210 weapons in Syria, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in Andrei Kondrashov’s new film dubbed Putin.

According to the minister, the Russian Armed Forces have gained huge experience in Syria.

"We have tested 210 weapons. Tried them together with the Syrians on the battlefield. What we have tried, the notes, the additions - all that, I am sure, will in the future save the lives of those who will use these weapons," he said.

Rostech’s Head Sergei Chemezov stressed many Russian weapons nowadays are better than the analogues in the EU or the US.