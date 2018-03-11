Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Organized group of 52 civilians leaves Eastern Ghouta - Russian center

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 11, 15:04 UTC+3

They will receive all necessary assistance, including medical treatment within two days General Vladimir Zolotukhin said

Share
1 pages in this article

ADRA /Syria/, March 11. /TASS/. The first organized escape of civilians from Eastern Ghouta happened early on Sunday. It was supported by the Russian center for reconciliation of warring sides and from the Syrian armed forces. A group of 52 people used the humanitarian corridor, the Center’s representative Major General Vladimir Zolotukhin told reporters on Sunday.

"Today, 52 civilians, including 26 children, were brought from Eastern Ghouta," he said. "Now, they are in Adra, at the former driving school. Within two days, they will receive all necessary assistance, including medical treatment."

According to the general, the people, who fled Eastern Ghouta, thanked the Syrian military and representatives of the Russian center. "Under the militants, we lived in fears, the conditions were very hard. They had inflated the food prices and introduced tough punishments - for any fault they were cutting heads off. Now, the Syrian Army is in Misraba, and everything is stable there now," a civilian said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Returning Crimea to Ukraine is impossible under any circumstances - Putin
2
Russian Aerospace Forces made training launch of Kinzhal hypersonic missile - MoD
3
Russia tested 210 weapons in Syria - Defense Minister
4
Russia can take care of its defence in the Arctic - Putin
5
Kinzhal complex substantially boosts Russia’s Aerospace Force capabilities — commander
6
Early voting at Russian presidential election was quiet in California, Florida
7
Hypersonic missile system goes on combat duty in Russia's south
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама