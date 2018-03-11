Organized group of 52 civilians leaves Eastern Ghouta - Russian center

ADRA /Syria/, March 11. /TASS/. The first organized escape of civilians from Eastern Ghouta happened early on Sunday. It was supported by the Russian center for reconciliation of warring sides and from the Syrian armed forces. A group of 52 people used the humanitarian corridor, the Center’s representative Major General Vladimir Zolotukhin told reporters on Sunday.

"Today, 52 civilians, including 26 children, were brought from Eastern Ghouta," he said. "Now, they are in Adra, at the former driving school. Within two days, they will receive all necessary assistance, including medical treatment."

According to the general, the people, who fled Eastern Ghouta, thanked the Syrian military and representatives of the Russian center. "Under the militants, we lived in fears, the conditions were very hard. They had inflated the food prices and introduced tough punishments - for any fault they were cutting heads off. Now, the Syrian Army is in Misraba, and everything is stable there now," a civilian said.