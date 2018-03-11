Dialogue on Eastern Ghouta’s civilians has certain progress - reconciliation center

EASTERN GHOUTA /Syria/, March 11. /TASS/. The talks with leaders of illegal armed groups about evacuation of civilians from Syria’s Eastern Ghouta has seen certain progress: the militants eye allowing a few dozen civilians to flee the area in exchange for themselves and their families, Vladimir Zolotukhin, the spokesman of the Russian center for reconciliation of warring sides in Syria, said on Sunday.

"The Center and the Syrian military continue negotiations with the illegal armed groups in Eastern Ghouta regarding evacuation of civilians," he said. "The militants eye an option to let out several dozen civilians in exchange for themselves and families to flee the area with guaranteed security."

On Friday, a group of 13 unarmed militants left Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, along the humanitarian corridor opened in the populated locality of Muhayam al-Wafideen.

Another humanitarian pause in Eastern Ghouta began on Sunday at 09:00 local time. However, terrorists continue blocking civilians off the humanitarian corridors.

Humanitarian corridor

On February 24, the UN Security Council unanimously approved a resolution demanding a 30-day ceasefire across Syria to allow aid access to the population. The Security Council’s 15 members, including Russia, voted for the document.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered daily humanitarian pauses to be introduced in Eastern Ghouta from 09:00 to 14:00 local time, starting from February 27. In the village of Al-Wafideen, Syrian authorities and the Russian center for reconciliation of warring sides created conditions for civilians to flee Eastern Ghouta.

As the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Sides reported, the terrorists numerously shelled the corridor, meant for the exit of civilians from that area, and were keeping hostage the population in their controlled Eastern Ghouta, threatening to punish those wishing to leave.