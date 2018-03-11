Nearly 75% of surveyed Russians say they will vote at presidential election

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Results of a survey, conducted by Russia’s oldest polling institution VTSIOM, show that 74% of respondents said they would come to polling stations to vote at the upcoming presidential election due on March 18, the polling institution reported on Sunday.

"74% said they would go to vote, and another 9% said they most likely will vote," the polling institution said referring to the survey conducted on March 5-7 and 9.

Thus, social scientists forecast, "the turnout would be around 63-67%."

Results of an earlier survey, conducted on March 2-4, forecasted the turnout at 71.6%.

The surveyed were Russian citizens aged above 18. The error margin does not exceed 1.6%.