Early voting for Russian president kicks off in Florida

March 10, 18:03 UTC+3 NEW YORK

On March 18, voting places will be set up at Russian diplomatic missions, which are the embassy in Washington, consulates general in New York, Seattle (Washington) and Houston (Texas)

NEW YORK, March 10. /TASS/. Early voting for Russia’s president began on the premises of the Russian-US public center in Orlando, Florida at 08.00 local time on Saturday and will end at 16.00, Russia’s embassy to the United States said.

On March 18, voting places will be set up at Russian diplomatic missions, which are the embassy in Washington, consulates general in New York, Seattle (Washington) and Houston (Texas).

Russia will elect president on March 18, 2018. Eight contenders are running for Russia’s presidency. Among them are incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will participate as an independent candidate, LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, and businessman Pavel Grudinin nominated by the CPRF. Other candidates include Yabloko party co-founder Grigory Yavlinsky, leader of the Party of Growth business ombudsman Boris Titov, head of the Russian People’s Union party and former Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Sergey Baburin, TV host Ksenia Sobchak (nominated by Civil Initiative) and head of the Communists of Russia Maxim Suraikin.

Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
Persons
Vladimir Putin
