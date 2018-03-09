Group of 13 unarmed militants leave Eastern Ghouta - Russia’s defense ministry

MUHAYAM AL-WAFIDEEN /Syria/, March 9. /TASS/. A group of 13 unarmed militants has left Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, along the humanitarian corridor opened in the populated locality of Muhayam al-Wafideen, Maj Gen Yuri Yevtushenko, the chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of warring sides in Syria, told reporters on Friday.

"As a result of lengthy talks held by the center’s officers, an agreement has been achieved on an exit of a first group of militants from the Eastern Ghouta de-escalation zone," he said. "Thirteen Islamists have left the area.".

No provocations followed the exit of militants who are expected to be transported to Idlib, he said.

"The negotiation process involving the Syrian government will be continued regarding the exit of other militants," Yevtushenko said.

On February 24, the UN Security Council in a unanimous vote approved the resolution demanding a 30-day ceasefire across Syria to allow aid access to the population. The Security Council’s 15 members, including Russia, voted for the document.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered daily humanitarian pauses to be introduced in Eastern Ghouta from 09:00 to 14:00 local time from February 27. During the first days, militants derailed the humanitarian pauses. Terrorists numerously shelled the corridor meant for the exit of civilians from that area and were also keeping hostage the population in their controlled Eastern Ghouta, threatening to punish those wishing to leave.