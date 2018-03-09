US senators’ urge for talks with Russia is encouraging, lawmaker says

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Head of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) International Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev considers the urge voiced by several US senators for talks with Russia following Russian President’s recent statements on new weapons to be encouraging.

"This is encouraging. After many months and even years of rough rhetoric of the US congressmen and senators addressed to Russia, including requirements to break ties, signs of ‘positive’, instead of ‘negative’ parliamentary pressure on the US President, not Russian, emerge," he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to Kosachev, the United States and Russia face similar threats in today’s world, while the two countries themselves do not pose threat to each other. However, he added, it is necessary for Washington to realize that both states face similar threats.

Four American senators submitted a letter addressed to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday, urging him to hold talks with Russia on strategic issues and extension of the New START Treaty following President Putin’s statements.

Earlier this month, in his speech to the Federal Assembly Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled the most advanced systems of strategic weapons, being developed in response to Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM Treaty) and practical deployment of the ABM shield both inside the US and outside its borders. Among the new cutting-edge weapons are the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, the Kinzhal hypersonic weapons system, a nuclear-armed cruise missile, as well as a dual-capable unmanned underwater vehicle, which is meant for conventional and nuclear missions.