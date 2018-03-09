Russia, Ethiopia preparing intergovernmental agreements on military cooperation, education

ADDIS ABABA, March 9. /TASS/. Russia and Ethiopia are drafting intergovernmental agreements in the area of military technical cooperation and education, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following the meeting with his Ethiopian counterpart Workneh Gebeyehu on Friday.

"We have discussed training of two groups of Ethiopian diplomats, postgraduate courses at the Diplomatic Academy of Russia's Foreign Ministry. We have delved into cooperation in the area of military technical field. Additional intergovernmental agreements, memorandums are being drafted on all mentioned agreements to strengthen the contractual basis of contacts," he said.

The sides also dwelled upon the global agenda issues. "When discussing international problems we confirmed our position on today’s key problems, such as respect for the United Nations and international law, the UN Charter, the central coordinating role of the Organization and the tasks of democratization of international relations," Lavrov said, adding that Russia and Ethiopia rely on those principles in their cooperation within the UN.

Russia’s top diplomat also noted Moscow’s readiness to provide political assistance to African partners on global platforms.