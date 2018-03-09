Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov, Tillerson will not meet in Ethiopia - deputy foreign minister

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 09, 10:29 UTC+3

Russia will be waiting for another chance to arrange a meeting, Sergey Ryabkov said

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov

© EPA/YOUSSEF BADAWI

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have had no meeting in Ethiopia, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Friday, adding that such a meeting is no longer expected there.

"There has been no meeting, and it will not be held," Ryabkov said. "We’ll be waiting for another chance," he added.

Lavrov is currently on a tour of African countries. On Thursday, he arrived in Addis Ababa. Tillerson is also touring African countries in what is his first visit to the continent as US Secretary of State.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryablov said earlier this week that Moscow had suggested that a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson be organized in Ethiopia. However, the US Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert said later that Washington had not received a request for a meeting from Moscow. Russia’s embassy in the US said such statements were untrue, adding that Moscow sent a request to the US Department of State on a possible meeting between Lavrov and Tillerson on March 2. Later Lavrov himself rejected as untrue the allegations that no discussions of his possible meeting with US Secretary of State in Ethiopia were held.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov Sergey Ryabkov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Skripal provided information to intelligence agencies after arriving in UK - daily
2
None of civilians able to evacuate from Eastern Ghouta in 24 hours - defense ministry
3
Kiev needs to fulfill Minsk agreements to get full control over border — Russia’s UN envoy
4
Russia and EU discussed Ukraine’s plans to seize Gazprom’s assets - source
5
German sportswear Puma to make footwear inspired by Russian cartoon characters
6
Russia has always stood out for further dialogue on strategic stability with US - Lavrov
7
Russia keen to expand cooperation with African Union in all areas - Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама