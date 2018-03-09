Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s embassy in US offers Twitter to organize meeting with Tillerson

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 09, 9:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier reports said that the US Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert said that the American side had not received a request for a meeting from the Russian government

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anatolij Bochinin/TASS

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in the United States has suggested that the Twitter social network be used for organizing the meeting of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, a spokesman for the embassy Nikolai Lakhonin said following the statement made Washington that it had not received a proposal to hold such a meeting from Moscow.

"Twitter seems to be more reliable and quicker communication channel (under your government control) on urgent issues. We are ready to share copies of our "formal invitations" via DM (direct message). Provided you start following @RusEmbUSA," he wrote on his Twitter page.

Earlier reports said that the US Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert said that the American side had not received a request for a meeting from the Russian government. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryablov said on Monday that Moscow had suggested that a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson be organized in Ethiopia. Lavrov is currently on a tour of African countries. He plans to visit Angola, Namibia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia, where he will be on March 9. On March 6-13, Tillerson is expected to tour the African countries of Chad, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Nigeria, which would be his first visit to the continent as US Secretary of State.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Skripal provided information to intelligence agencies after arriving in UK - daily
2
Russia and EU discussed Ukraine’s plans to seize Gazprom’s assets - source
3
None of civilians able to evacuate from Eastern Ghouta in 24 hours - defense ministry
4
Russia’s Iskander-M to remain unmatched until at least 2025 — official
5
Some Syrian armed units willing to separate from Jabhat al-Nusra - defense ministry
6
US senators’ urge for talks with Russia is encouraging, lawmaker says
7
36 Para athletes from Russia march in opening ceremony of 2018 Paralympics
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама