Russia’s embassy in US offers Twitter to organize meeting with Tillerson

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in the United States has suggested that the Twitter social network be used for organizing the meeting of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, a spokesman for the embassy Nikolai Lakhonin said following the statement made Washington that it had not received a proposal to hold such a meeting from Moscow.

"Twitter seems to be more reliable and quicker communication channel (under your government control) on urgent issues. We are ready to share copies of our "formal invitations" via DM (direct message). Provided you start following @RusEmbUSA," he wrote on his Twitter page.

Earlier reports said that the US Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert said that the American side had not received a request for a meeting from the Russian government. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryablov said on Monday that Moscow had suggested that a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson be organized in Ethiopia. Lavrov is currently on a tour of African countries. He plans to visit Angola, Namibia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia, where he will be on March 9. On March 6-13, Tillerson is expected to tour the African countries of Chad, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Nigeria, which would be his first visit to the continent as US Secretary of State.