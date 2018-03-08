Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Zimbabwe sign memorandum on special economic zone

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 08, 15:53 UTC+3 HARARE (Zimbabwe)

"This project will be finalized by specialists and the results of this work will be reported to the leadership of both countries," Russia’s top diplomat stressed

Share
1 pages in this article

HARARE (Zimbabwe), March 8. /TASS/. Representatives of Russia and Zimbabwe signed a series of documents, including a memorandum on establishing a special economic zone in the southern African country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday.

"Today, several memorandums have been signed between the relevant ministries dealing with the issues of industry and trade,’" the Russian foreign minister said.

"One of them is a memorandum on creating a special economic zone in Zimbabwe," Lavrov said.

"This project will be finalized by specialists and the results of this work will be reported to the leadership of both countries," Russia’s top diplomat stressed.

"I believe this won’t take much time and the relevant decision will be made," Lavrov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and EU discussed Ukraine’s plans to seize Gazprom’s assets - source
2
Lavrov calls Tillerson's remarks about China-Africa relations "inappropriate"
3
Feminine charm of Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
4
Lavrov rejects US claims that meeting with Tillerson in Ethiopia was not discussed
5
Vladimir Lisin becomes richest Russian according to Forbes
6
Russia’s new ‘breakthrough’ weapons outlined by Putin to arrive for troops on schedule
7
Russia’s Avangard strategic systems enter series production - source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама