Russia, Zimbabwe sign memorandum on special economic zone

HARARE (Zimbabwe), March 8. /TASS/. Representatives of Russia and Zimbabwe signed a series of documents, including a memorandum on establishing a special economic zone in the southern African country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday.

"Today, several memorandums have been signed between the relevant ministries dealing with the issues of industry and trade,’" the Russian foreign minister said.

"One of them is a memorandum on creating a special economic zone in Zimbabwe," Lavrov said.

"This project will be finalized by specialists and the results of this work will be reported to the leadership of both countries," Russia’s top diplomat stressed.

"I believe this won’t take much time and the relevant decision will be made," Lavrov said.