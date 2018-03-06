US spends billions on meddling in other states’ sovereign affairs — lawmaker

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The US spends billions of dollars from the budget on intervention in the sovereign affairs of other states, in particular Russia, said Andrey Klimov, the head of the Federation Council’s Interim Commission for State Sovereignty Protection and Prevention of Intervention in Russia’s Domestic Affairs, at a TASS news conference.

"The figures from that side [the US] are billions of dollars - this is what was taken from the US budget through public sources," Klimov said.

According to the senator, the US named the sums that were transferred with support from RT abroad for placement of its ad content, and they range from thousands to tens of thousands of dollars. "This is ridiculous," the commission head noted.

In addition to that, the senator cited data according to which Russia’s cyber attacks against the US constitute 2-3% of the total number of such attacks carried out on the country’s territory. "The US’ cyber attacks against Russia constitute 25-27%," he informed, adding that this is data of late 2017.

According to Klimov, each year the number of cyber attacks has been increasing manyfold starting from 2015 and amounts to hundreds of thousands daily. "The score is not in its [the US’] favor," the Federation Council commission head added.