Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US spends billions on meddling in other states’ sovereign affairs — lawmaker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 06, 15:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Russian senator, each year the number of cyber attacks has been increasing

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The US spends billions of dollars from the budget on intervention in the sovereign affairs of other states, in particular Russia, said Andrey Klimov, the head of the Federation Council’s Interim Commission for State Sovereignty Protection and Prevention of Intervention in Russia’s Domestic Affairs, at a TASS news conference.

Read also

Kremlin: Election meddling worldwide is a ‘rich US tradition’ that even impacts Russia

"The figures from that side [the US] are billions of dollars - this is what was taken from the US budget through public sources," Klimov said.

According to the senator, the US named the sums that were transferred with support from RT abroad for placement of its ad content, and they range from thousands to tens of thousands of dollars. "This is ridiculous," the commission head noted.

In addition to that, the senator cited data according to which Russia’s cyber attacks against the US constitute 2-3% of the total number of such attacks carried out on the country’s territory. "The US’ cyber attacks against Russia constitute 25-27%," he informed, adding that this is data of late 2017.

According to Klimov, each year the number of cyber attacks has been increasing manyfold starting from 2015 and amounts to hundreds of thousands daily. "The score is not in its [the US’] favor," the Federation Council commission head added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian transport plane crashes in Syria
2
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get most advanced attack helicopters by yearend
3
Russian Investigative Committee launches criminal case over plane crash in Syria
4
Foreign office clarifies what Johnson meant when speaking of UK presence at World Cup
5
Russia’s Defense Ministry says crashed plane was carrying 39 people
6
Post-Soviet security bloc to hold joint air force drills
7
Putin notes Russians charged with influencing US election 'may be brought to justice'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама