Russian ambassador points to EU’s growing frustration over situation in Ukraine

March 06, 14:43 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

Lack of reform and corruption prompt the EU to be increasingly critical of the policies of the current Ukrainian government

BRUSSELS, March 6. /TASS/. The European Union has been experiencing growing frustration over the situation in Ukraine, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview with the Brussels-based Euractiv news outlet.

"Actually we feel that there is growing frustration in EU circles with what is happening in Ukraine. I’m not even mentioning other issues such as lack of reform, corruption, which prompt the EU to be increasingly critical of the policies of the current Ukrainian government," he said.

"But as far as Donbass is concerned, of course, the EU places its hopes in the Normandy format. Sometimes I have the impression that the other member states have delegated authority to Germany and France," the Russian ambassador added.

Topics
Ukraine crisis
