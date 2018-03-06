Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin: International missions in Eastern Ukraine impossible without Donbass’ consent

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 06, 13:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moscow's stance remains unchanged, the Kremlin spokesman said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russia's position on deploying international missions in Eastern Ukraine remains unchanged, it is impossible without the consent of the republics of Donbass, according to Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"Russia's stance is absolutely unwavering and known. The main idea here is that it is impossible to make any decisions about the deployment of international missions without negotiations and without reaching an agreement or consensus with the representatives of the Donbass republics," Peskov explained.

Read also

Ukrainian president signs Donbass reintegration law

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the end of February after talks with Austrian Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, that Russia is ready to work on a settlement in Ukraine, but steps are needed from all sides. In particular, he noted that "there are talks about putting all this territory under international control," and Russia is not against it, "but it is necessary to negotiate with the unrecognized republics."

Putin recalled that during the discussion of the UN defense mission presence in the conflict zone in Ukraine, Russia supported the resolution, supporting the need to ensure the safety of OSCE observers on the contact line between Ukraine and the republics.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian transport plane crashes in Syria
2
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get most advanced attack helicopters by yearend
3
Russian Investigative Committee launches criminal case over plane crash in Syria
4
Foreign office clarifies what Johnson meant when speaking of UK presence at World Cup
5
Russia’s Defense Ministry says crashed plane was carrying 39 people
6
Post-Soviet security bloc to hold joint air force drills
7
Putin notes Russians charged with influencing US election 'may be brought to justice'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама