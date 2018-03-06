Kremlin: International missions in Eastern Ukraine impossible without Donbass’ consent

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russia's position on deploying international missions in Eastern Ukraine remains unchanged, it is impossible without the consent of the republics of Donbass, according to Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"Russia's stance is absolutely unwavering and known. The main idea here is that it is impossible to make any decisions about the deployment of international missions without negotiations and without reaching an agreement or consensus with the representatives of the Donbass republics," Peskov explained.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the end of February after talks with Austrian Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, that Russia is ready to work on a settlement in Ukraine, but steps are needed from all sides. In particular, he noted that "there are talks about putting all this territory under international control," and Russia is not against it, "but it is necessary to negotiate with the unrecognized republics."

Putin recalled that during the discussion of the UN defense mission presence in the conflict zone in Ukraine, Russia supported the resolution, supporting the need to ensure the safety of OSCE observers on the contact line between Ukraine and the republics.