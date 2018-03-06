Kremlin slams claims on use of chemical weapons in Syria as mudslinging

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Moscow believes that only international experts can draw any conclusions on the use of chemical weapons in Syria, and given the lack of evidence such claims are nothing but mudslinging, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We believe that the only thing that can be a reason for any accusations is the conclusion by an international commission, the conclusion by an international working group. You may call it as you like, but there [should be] the result of an unbiased investigation," Peskov told reporters.

"As there is no such [investigation] any accusations are nothing but mudslinging," he said.

"The Russian side considers that it is unacceptable to use chemical weapons and every time in case of these suspicions initiates an unbiased international monitoring and investigation into these cases," he said.

However, Moscow’s international partners are unwilling to carry out this investigation and inspections, he said, stressing: "We regret about this."

Speaking on the continuing accusations against Syria’s authorities of using chemical weapons, Peskov noted that "chemical weapons have been eliminated."

"This was verified not only by the Russian side, then it this was verified by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, a respective international organization," he said.

However, provocations continue, which spark mudslinging and allegations against the Syrian leadership, according to Peskov.

When asked about Russia’s potential response if the United States delivered a strike against Syria under the pretext of the fight against the use of chemical weapons, Peskov voiced hope that this would not happen.

"Let’s hope that no steps leading to a further violation of the international law will happen," he said.

The Washington Post reported on Monday citing officials that last week the White House discussed a possible military action against Syria’s authorities to punish Damascus for the alleged use of chemical weapons in Eastern Ghouta.

Early last week, President Donald Trump discussed potential actions at a White House meeting also attended by Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, national security adviser H.R. McMaster and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, officials said.