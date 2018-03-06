Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin says it does not impose activity to increase election turnout on anyone

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 06, 11:15 UTC+3

The Kremlin spokesman said that it is "out of the question"

© Sergei Malgavko/TASS

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not making anyone conduct activity to increase the turnout at the upcoming presidential election on March 18, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Read also

Poll reveals more than 81% of Russians plan to vote in upcoming presidential election

"The Central Election Commission is carrying out active work to popularize the election, and mass media are conducting a corresponding outreach campaign," the Kremlin spokesman stated. In his opinion, "people, including business representatives, cannot but pay attention to it, and they probably get involved in the promotion of the election issue among their employees by reacting to it."

"The issue of the Kremlin imposing some similar activities on anyone is out of the question," Peskov stressed.

He thus commented on a report published in the Vedomosti daily on the active involvement of private businesses in the election campaign. The daily newspaper reported that all shops, filling stations and cinemas had joined the fight for the voter turnout at the presidential election.

Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
