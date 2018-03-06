Humanitarian convoy returns from Eastern Ghouta after delivering aid

EASTERN GHOUTA, March 5. /TASS/. A humanitarian convoy has arrived from the city of Douma to the al-Wafideen checkpoint after delivering aid to the Syrian Eastern Ghouta.

It also brought 13 civilians from Eastern Ghouta. Earlier, Major-General Vladimir Zolotukhin, a spokesman for the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria, told journalists about the convoy’s return.

It traveled into Douma at about 4 pm, Moscow time, on Monday. Reports said militants had been detaining it for an hour-and-a-half in a ‘grey zone’ between the al-Wafideen checkpoint and Eastern Ghouta (suburbs of Damascus), but an agreement was reached through the efforts of the Russian reconciliation center.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill the tasks assigned to them after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. They regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning back to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.

They are also tasked with lending humanitarian assistance to the Syrian population, coordinating work to restore the infrastructure in war-torn regions, assisting in the return of refugees and in the integration of militants who have laid down arms into the peaceful life, as well as monitoring the ceasefire.