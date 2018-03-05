Putin, Macron agree to facilitate peace settlement of Syrian conflict

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday on the situation in Syria in the context of the ongoing international efforts to eliminate the hotbeds of terrorism there.

"The two sides stressed the importance of persistent implementation of the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2401 that provides, among other things, for the evacuation of civilians from the areas of combat operations, the opening of humanitarian access to Eastern Ghouta and other regions of Syria, and medical aid to the afflicted population," the Kremlin press service said.

"The two Presidents agreed to keep up contacts at various levels for the purpose of assisting the process of settlement of the Syrian conflict," it said.

Emmanuel Macron of France has urged Russia to wield influence on the Syrian government so that it would observe decisions of the UN Security Council on Eastern Ghouta, the Elysees Palace said somewhat earlier following the end of Macron's conversation with Putin.

The French presidential administration officials said Macron believed in the importance of tangible steps on the part of Russia to force the Syrian government to give final consent to effectuating the UN Security Council's decisions and to stop sporadic bombings and the blockade of civilians.

Macron said the humanitarian convoys should get an unimpeded and immediate access to the hard-pressed population as specified by the UN Security Council’s decisions.

The French President said he was concerned by the absence of permission from the Syrian authorities to evacuate the wounded and the sick. He also said the ceasefire was not observed.

The UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2401 on February 24. The document urges all the parties to the Syrian conflict to stop combat operations for 30 days as a minimum so that humanitarian aid could be offered to civilians.