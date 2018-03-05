Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Presidential contenders agree to lock horns in person in TV and radio debates

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 05, 17:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier on Monday, the Election Commission chief met with the candidates to discuss the format of the election debates on radio and television, which some hopefuls criticized

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak

Russian presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak

© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Practically all candidates running for the Russian presidency have agreed to personally show up for the presidential election debates on nationwide television and radio, without sending proxies in their place, Russian Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova told reporters on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, she met with the candidates or their representatives to discuss the format of the election debates on radio and television, which some hopefuls criticized.

Read also

Poll reveals more than 81% of Russians plan to vote in upcoming presidential election

"Nearly everyone, except for the CPRF representatives, have agreed that it is necessary to stop dodging the law for the remaining two weeks, and that the candidates must personally participate in the debates on federal channels. If a candidate fails to appear, then the time allotted to him will be shared by those who have come," Pamfilova said after the session.

She said the majority had approved the decision. "Today, we will send a letter with our recommendations to all federal channels where the debates are going to be broadcasted to ensure that this guideline is strictly abided by. We will be monitoring it," the chairperson vowed.

Pamfilova reiterated that under the law, proxies could represent the candidates only if they are ill or need to perform official duties. If a candidate is indeed ill, he or she must provide a doctor’s note to the channel to be substituted by a proxy.

"I believe the majority sees eye to eye with me here, otherwise it would be disrespectful to the other contenders and the electorate," she noted.

Race for the nation’s highest office

The Russian presidential election will be held on March 18, 2018.

Eight contenders are presently running for Russia’s presidency. Among them incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will participate as an independent candidate, LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, and businessman Pavel Grudinin nominated by the CPRF. Other candidates include Yabloko party co-founder Grigory Yavlinsky, leader of the Party of Growth business ombudsman Boris Titov, head of the Russian People’s Union party and former Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Sergey Baburin, TV host Ksenia Sobchak (nominated by Civil Initiative) and head of the Communists of Russia Maxim Suraikin.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s agricultural exports above arms exports — Putin
2
Putin: Russia’s weapons export in 2017 exceeded $15 billion
3
Russia undertakes mirror response to US' deployment of 400 ABM defense missiles
4
Russian MP condemns US ‘Goebbels-style lie’ that Moscow ignores UN’s Syria resolution
5
Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets successfully tested in Syria
6
Russia’s mortality rate 8% above birth rate in 2017
7
Russia completes trials of miniaturized nuclear reactor for missiles, underwater drones
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама