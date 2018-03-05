Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian senate blasts US interference in other countries’ sovereign affairs

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 05, 11:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Washington’s policy aimed at interfering in the sovereign affairs of other countries should not be associated with the entire American people for it is based on the dictatorship of a minority, the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Temporary Commission for Protection of State Sovereignty and Prevention of Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs said in its annual report.

"Amid undeniable numerous cases of Washington’s large-scale illegal interference in the sovereign affairs of the United Nations member states… the Commission believes it necessary to emphasize that it would be a mistake to associate such a policy with the entire American people, with all the representatives of America’s public, political, scientific and expert circles," the report reads.

Russian senators pointed out that this kind of policy was pursued by "the key figures of the US ruling class who have been for a long time enjoying a monopoly on political power in Washington and who have actually deprived most of the American citizens of the possibility to participate in making key foreign policy decisions."

It means that we have to deal with the dictatorship of a minority in the United States," the report adds.

