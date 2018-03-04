Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian presidential candidate Sobchak says attacked and doused with water

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 04, 18:47 updated at: March 04, 19:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The incident took place when Ksenia was leaving Moscow’s Petroff Palace after celebration of Mikhail Gorbachev’s birthday

Share
1 pages in this article
Ksenia Sobchak

Ksenia Sobchak

© Sergey Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russian TV journalist and presidential candidate with the Civil Initiative party Ksenia Sobchak said on Sunday she had been attacked by a man who had doused her with water.

"I have just been attacked by a man. He pushed me off my feet and shed some liquid over me shouting out ‘This is for Zhirinovsky’ (Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the leader of the LDPR party and another presidential candidate - TASS). I called the police", she wrote on her Twitter account.

According to Sobchak’s press service, the incident took place when she was leaving Moscow’s Petroff Palace after celebration of Mikhail Gorbachev’s birthday. The man, who doused her with water, was detained by her bodyguards.

Earlier, appearing at the presidential debates on the Rossiya-1 television channel, Zhirinovsky affronted Sobchak using foul language to be doused with water in exchange. 

The LDPR party has refused to comment on the incident. "We’d refrain from comments until the situation is clear", a party spokesman told TASS.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Russian nationals accused of meddling with US election will never be extradited
2
Russia undertakes mirror response to US' deployment of 400 ABM defense missiles
3
Russian defense ministry: situation in Eastern Ghouta remains tense
4
Russia’s Avangard strategic systems enter series production - source
5
Syrian army for first time liberates town from Islamic State in airborne operation
6
Russia invites over 80 countries to 2018 Army Games
7
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама