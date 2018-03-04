Russian presidential candidate Sobchak says attacked and doused with water

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russian TV journalist and presidential candidate with the Civil Initiative party Ksenia Sobchak said on Sunday she had been attacked by a man who had doused her with water.

"I have just been attacked by a man. He pushed me off my feet and shed some liquid over me shouting out ‘This is for Zhirinovsky’ (Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the leader of the LDPR party and another presidential candidate - TASS). I called the police", she wrote on her Twitter account.

Только что на меня напал человек. Толкнул -я упала,облил чем то с криком «это за жириновского» Вызвали милицию. — Ксения Собчак (@xenia_sobchak) 4 марта 2018 г.

According to Sobchak’s press service, the incident took place when she was leaving Moscow’s Petroff Palace after celebration of Mikhail Gorbachev’s birthday. The man, who doused her with water, was detained by her bodyguards.

Earlier, appearing at the presidential debates on the Rossiya-1 television channel, Zhirinovsky affronted Sobchak using foul language to be doused with water in exchange.

The LDPR party has refused to comment on the incident. "We’d refrain from comments until the situation is clear", a party spokesman told TASS.