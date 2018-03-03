Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

More than 130,000 participate in rally For Strong Russia in Moscow

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 03, 15:39 updated at: March 03, 15:52 UTC+3

Police and the National Guard of Russia provide security at the event

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klementyev/TASS

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. More than 130,000 people have come to participate in the rally dubbed For Strong Russia in Moscow on Saturday, the Interior Ministry's representative Irina Volk told TASS on Saturday.

"The rally For Strong Russia, organized at the Luzhniki sports complex features more than 130,000 participants," she said. "The police and Russian Guard provide order and security at the event."

The rally in support for presidential candidate Vladimir Putin began at midday on Saturday. The candidate’s election headquarters said the event "is paid for from the election fund," and the candidate will report the expenses to the Central Election Committee, to be published on the Committee’s website.

The headquarters’ press secretary, Andrei Kondrashov, said 299 Russian and 125 foreign reporters had been accredited to the event. They represent the media from the U.S., Japan, Spain, Germany, China, the UK, France, Denmark, he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia undertakes mirror response to US' deployment of 400 ABM defense missiles
2
More than 130,000 participate in rally For Strong Russia in Moscow
3
Key facts about Russia’s advanced Sarmat ICBM system
4
Gazprom begins procedure at Stockholm court to terminate deals with Naftogaz
5
Russia’s Avangard strategic systems enter series production - source
6
US presence near Al-Tanf violates Syria’s sovereignty — diplomat
7
Putin demands evidence of guilt of individuals accused of meddling in US election
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама