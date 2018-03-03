Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Medvedev offers condolences to Azerbaijan’s PM over victims in Baku fire

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 03, 13:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

As a result of an emergency, 25 people were killed

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev offered condolences to Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade over victims in a fire in Baku, the Russian government’s press service said on Saturday.

"On behalf of the government and myself I am offering condolences over the numerous victims in the fire in central Baku," the telegram reads. "Please pass our support and sympathy to all the families and friends of the victims, and wishes for soonest recovery to the injured."

Fire at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Azerbaijan’s capital occurred on March 2. The republic’s authorities reported 25 victims.

