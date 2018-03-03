Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov calls on international community to encourage Yemeni factions to dialogue

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 03, 9:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The warring sides are not ready to face a constructive discussion, the Russian minister said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Novoderzhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The international community should continue encouraging parties to the conflict in Yemen to a dialogue, giving up is unacceptable in that issue, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Ethiopia’s The Reporter.

"Our position remains unchanged, and we see that putting an end to Yemen’s conflict featuring the "Arab coalition," may be possible exclusively in a dialogue, to respect interests of Yemen’s all political forces," the Russian minister said on Saturday.

"However, it would not be possible to restore national accord there in an instant," he continued. "The opposing parties have accumulated too many claims to each other, though sometimes they may be groundless."

"In the current situation, Yemen’s factions are not ready to face a constructive discussion of ways to overcome the contradictions, and this, in fact, is the main problem in context of the crisis’ settlement," the foreign minister said. "However, this should not be a reason to give up the attempts in this direction."

Moscow’s position is that the international community, and first of all the UN, "should continue encouraging Yemen’s protagonists to restrain from violence and get to the negotiations table."

"On our part, we will continue contributing to this work," the minister said. "We have been doing so from the beginning of the conflict in Yemen, we continue talking to everyone, on who developing the situation in Yemen towards peace could depend."

At the same time, the Russian side is undertaking practical steps "to offer humanitarian support to the suffering civilians in Yemen," Lavrov said. "We consider sending over there another humanitarian consignment soon."

Yemen conflict

The war between Yemen’s government, recognized by the global community, and the Houthi rebels has been raging since August 2014. The conflict entered an active phase when a Saudi-led coalition invaded the country. Saudi Arabia, supported by the air forces of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, is involved in a military operation against the rebels. Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Sudan are also part of the coalition.

According to the Yemeni Center for Human Rights and Development, in the first 800 days of bombings, more than 12,500 civilians were killed. The United Nations says that three-thirds of the Yemeni population - 22.2 million people - are in need of aid, while seven million are facing the risk of starvation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia undertakes mirror response to US' deployment of 400 ABM defense missiles
2
More than 130,000 participate in rally For Strong Russia in Moscow
3
Key facts about Russia’s advanced Sarmat ICBM system
4
Gazprom begins procedure at Stockholm court to terminate deals with Naftogaz
5
Russia’s Avangard strategic systems enter series production - source
6
US presence near Al-Tanf violates Syria’s sovereignty — diplomat
7
Putin demands evidence of guilt of individuals accused of meddling in US election
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама