Putin says Russia’s new arms technologies may also be used for civilian purposes

KALININGRAD, March 2. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia’s prospective military technologies and weapons, unveiled on March 1 during his meeting with the country’s lawmakers and senators, may be used in the future for civilian purposes as well.

Speaking at the Truth and Justice Media Forum, organized by the Russian Popular Front in the country’s western city of Kaliningrad, Putin said that all new military technologies and weapons were the result of enormous work on behalf of Russian scientific and educational establishments as well as of modern manufacturing capacities.

"It gives us hope that it can be all applied and used in the sphere of civilian industries," Putin said adding that the exploitation of certain technologies for the benefit of the civilian use may require some time.

In his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on March 1, 2018, Putin said that Russia had launched the development and testing of state-of-the-art systems of strategic arms, such as the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and the Kinzhal hypersonic complex, being created in response to Washington’s withdrawal from the ABM Treaty on a unilateral basis and deployment of the system on the US territory and beyond.