New breakthrough weapons shown by Putin to pre-empt many unreasonable acts by US — senator

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. New breakthrough strategic weapons shown by Russian President Vladimir Putin will pre-empt many US unreasonable acts, Head of the Defense Committee in the upper house of Russia’s parliament Viktor Bondarev said on Friday.

As the senior Russian senator stressed, the US has created a global missile shield the elements of which are literally encircling the territory of Russia. The development of new strategic weapons has come up as Russia’s response to this system, he emphasized.

"I am convinced that the answer prepared by us is a response both worthy and pre-empting many of the adversary’s unreasonable acts and showing, let me quote the president, that ‘efforts have failed to contain Russia,’ no matter how some countries would want this," the senior Russian senator said.

In his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Thursday, President Putin said that Russia had started the tests of its most advanced Sarmat ICBM system. The head of the Russian state demonstrated a video giving an idea about the system’s basic characteristics.

Later on Thursday, Commander of Russia’s Strategic Missile Force Sergei Karakayev specified that the tests of the new missile intended to replace the Voyevoda ICBM had started in December 2017.

As the commander of Russia’s Strategic Missile Force stressed, the Sarmat is furnished with the most advanced counter-capabilities making it possible to breach any missile defenses, and it considerably surpasses its predecessors and is unrivaled in the world by its characteristics and combat efficiency.