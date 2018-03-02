Kremlin got no statement from Germany about Russia's alleged cyber attacks

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Neither German officials nor experts have made allegations that Moscow could be involved in cyber attacks on the country’s government agencies, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I don’t know about any official or expert statements in this connection," he said when commenting on German media reports saying that the hacker group responsible for the cyber attacks in question had links to Russia. Peskov expressed regret over the fact that "any cyber attacks in the world are associated with Russian hackers" while every time those making accusations failed to provide evidence. "This is the reason why we expect more detailed information to be brought forward," he said.

The Russian presidential spokesman also said that such media reports "should be treated with caution."

On Wednesday, Germany’s DPA news agency reported that in December 2017, hackers could have stolen data from the servers of Germany’s foreign and defense ministries by using malicious software. According to DPA, the cyber attack involved the APT28 hacker group connected to Russia.

The German Interior Ministry confirmed the attack. On Thursday, Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said that German security services had the cyber attack under control. He added that an investigation was still underway, while, according to Germany’s authorities, the attack seems to have been well-planned.