Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin got no statement from Germany about Russia's alleged cyber attacks

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 02, 14:22 UTC+3

The Russian presidential spokesman also said that media reports "should be treated with caution"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Neither German officials nor experts have made allegations that Moscow could be involved in cyber attacks on the country’s government agencies, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I don’t know about any official or expert statements in this connection," he said when commenting on German media reports saying that the hacker group responsible for the cyber attacks in question had links to Russia. Peskov expressed regret over the fact that "any cyber attacks in the world are associated with Russian hackers" while every time those making accusations failed to provide evidence. "This is the reason why we expect more detailed information to be brought forward," he said.

Read also

Security chief warns that foreign spy agencies plotting cyber attacks against Russia

The Russian presidential spokesman also said that such media reports "should be treated with caution."

On Wednesday, Germany’s DPA news agency reported that in December 2017, hackers could have stolen data from the servers of Germany’s foreign and defense ministries by using malicious software. According to DPA, the cyber attack involved the APT28 hacker group connected to Russia.

The German Interior Ministry confirmed the attack. On Thursday, Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said that German security services had the cyber attack under control. He added that an investigation was still underway, while, according to Germany’s authorities, the attack seems to have been well-planned.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian envoy asks UK foreign secretary to explain his ‘airstrike’ statements on Syria
2
Gazprom to cancel contracts with Ukraine's Naftogaz
3
Putin: Russia might use nukes, if its existence is threatened
4
Germany voices concerns over Putin’s remarks on new weapons
5
Qatar mulls buying Russia's Su-35 fighter jets
6
Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets successfully tested in Syria
7
Diplomat excoriates US State Department’s discriminatory conduct towards Russian reporter
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама