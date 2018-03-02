Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian, Iranian top diplomats discuss Middle East situation — Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 02, 11:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif have held a telephone conversation

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif have held a telephone conversation discussing bilateral cooperation and the Middle East situation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The two top diplomats discussed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on a number of pressing global and regional issues, focusing on the situation in the Middle East and preparations for the fifth Caspian Summit," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the conversation was initiated by Iran.

