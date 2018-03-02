Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says all tests of Russian state-of-the-art strategic arms systems were successful

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 02, 7:06 UTC+3

According to Russian President, "the test was excellent"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

NEW YORK, March 2. /TASS/. All tests of Russia’s state-of-the-art strategic arms systems, which are being created in response to Washington’s withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty, were successful, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with NBC News.

"All of those tests were successful," he said.

In his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on March 1, 2018, Putin said that Russia had launched the development and testing of state-of-the-art systems of strategic arms, such as the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and the Kinzhal hypersonic complex, being created in response to Washington’s withdrawal from the ABM Treaty on a unilateral basis and practical deployment of the system on the US territory and beyond.

"Every single weapon system discussed today easily surpassed and avoids an anti-missile defense system," he said, adding that "the test was excellent." "Some of them still have to be fine-tuned and worked on, others are already available to the troops and already are battle-ready," President explained.

"Each of these weapon systems is at a different stage of readiness, one of them is already on combat duty," he added.

On December 13, 2001, President George W. Bush announced the US pullout from the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty signed with the Soviet Union in 1972.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Gazprom to cancel contracts with Ukraine's Naftogaz
2
Russian envoy asks UK foreign secretary to explain his ‘airstrike’ statements on Syria
3
Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets successfully tested in Syria
4
Putin: Russia might use nukes, if its existence is threatened
5
Russia may authorize transit of sanctioned EU goods provided full traceability — official
6
Hypersonic missile system goes on combat duty in Russia's south
7
Gazprom disagrees with Stockholm arbitration ruling in dispute with Naftogaz
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама