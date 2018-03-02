Putin says all tests of Russian state-of-the-art strategic arms systems were successful

NEW YORK, March 2. /TASS/. All tests of Russia’s state-of-the-art strategic arms systems, which are being created in response to Washington’s withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty, were successful, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with NBC News.

"All of those tests were successful," he said.

In his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on March 1, 2018, Putin said that Russia had launched the development and testing of state-of-the-art systems of strategic arms, such as the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and the Kinzhal hypersonic complex, being created in response to Washington’s withdrawal from the ABM Treaty on a unilateral basis and practical deployment of the system on the US territory and beyond.

"Every single weapon system discussed today easily surpassed and avoids an anti-missile defense system," he said, adding that "the test was excellent." "Some of them still have to be fine-tuned and worked on, others are already available to the troops and already are battle-ready," President explained.

"Each of these weapon systems is at a different stage of readiness, one of them is already on combat duty," he added.

On December 13, 2001, President George W. Bush announced the US pullout from the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty signed with the Soviet Union in 1972.