Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin: Russia firmly established itself as democracy following path of independence

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 01, 12:39 UTC+3

Russia had managed to achieve stability practically in all spheres of life, the president notes

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klementiev/Russian Presidential press service/TASS

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Russia has firmly established itself as a democratic society following the path of freedom and independence, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said in his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Thursday.

Read also

Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address

"It is at such turning moments that Russia has more than once proved its ability to develop, to carry out renewal, to reclaim new lands, build cities, achieve a breakthrough in outer space and make grandiose discoveries," Putin said.

"This continued thrust into the future and a blend of traditions and values ensured the continuity of our thousand-year-long history. We have been through large-scale and complicated transformations, we have coped with absolutely new and very complex economic and social challenges, preserved the unity of the country and firmly established ourselves as a democratic society following the path of freedom and independence."

Putin said that Russia had managed to achieve stability practically in all spheres of life, which was a critically important condition for our vast country, with its complex federative structure, diversity of cultures, memory of truly tectonic faults in history, and the hardest tests that befell the nation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Russia's domestic policy
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin declares creation of unstoppable nuclear-powered missile
2
Putin vows instant retaliation against any nuclear attack on Russia or its allies
3
Putin announces Russia possesses hypersonic weapons
4
Hypersonic missile system goes on combat duty in Russia's south
5
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
6
Russia begins tests of promising Sarmat missile complex
7
Russia begins serial production of new cutting-edge glide vehicle
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама