Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian foreign minister discusses humanitarian situation in Syria, Ukraine with ICRC head

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 28, 23:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The officials met on the sidelines of the 37th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has held talks with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer, discussing the humanitarian situation in southeastern Ukraine and Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday after their meeting on the sidelines of the 37th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

"During the meeting, Sergei Lavrov and Peter Maurer discussed the committee’s activities in the Russian Federation as well as cooperation between Russia and the ICRC in joint response to humanitarian crises across the world," the ministry said. They "paid particular attention to the situation in southeastern Ukraine and the situation in Syria, in particular the issues of providing humanitarian assistance to the civilian population."

Besides, the ministry pointed out that Lavrov and Maurer "signed a memorandum of cooperation between the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation and the International Committee of the Red Cross to mark the 150th anniversary of the St. Petersburg declaration of 1868 banning explosive projectiles in time of war.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Nord Stream-2 not an alternative to Ukrainian transit route
2
Soyuz space capsule lands in Kazakhstan
3
Lavrov warns military scenario around North Korea will be a disaster
4
Lavrov accuses US of psyching up EU armies for use of nukes against Russia
5
Top brass concerned over situation in US-controlled areas of Syria
6
US blocks Russia-drafted statement at UN Security Council
7
Russia and Saudi Arabia hash over details of S-400 deliveries deal
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама