Russia’s UN envoy warns there will be 'no ceremonies' with terrorists in Syria

THE UNITED NATIONS, February 28. /TASS/. Terrorists remain "legal targets’ for military operations in Syria and there will be no ceremonies with them, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said on Wednesday at the UN Security Council session.

"It should be understood that terrorists remain a legal target for military operations and no-one will be soft on them," the diplomat said, suggesting the Security Council "consider how the Jabhat al-Nusra [armed group] in Eastern Ghouta might be neutralized in the most effective way."