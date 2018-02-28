Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia urges US-led coalition to let evaluating commission visit Syria's Raqqa

February 28, 21:11 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS, February 28. /TASS/. Russia has urged the US-led coalition to let UN officials visit the Syrian city of Raqqa and to transfer the areas the coalition controls now over to the care of the Syrian government, the Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzya said on Wednesday at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Raqqa, Syria

Russia urges UN to pay attention to US-led coalition’s operation in Syria’s Raqqa

"We insist on dispatching an evaluation commission to Raqqa and call on the coalition, which controls the area de facto, to ensure all the appropriate conditions for this visit," he said.

"We expect the coalition command to draw up a plan for a transfer of the areas freed from the Islamic State over to the care of the Syrian central authorities with account of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity confirmed by the UN Security Council many a time instead of planting quasi-administrations there," Nebenzya said.

Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
